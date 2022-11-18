    • Live
LATAM Plane Hits Fire Truck in Lima, Peru

  Two firefighters died as a result of the accident at Jorge Chávez International Airport. Nov. 18, 2022.

    Two firefighters died as a result of the accident at Jorge Chávez International Airport. Nov. 18, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@CarlosTkd_

Published 18 November 2022 (2 hours 59 minutes ago)
Opinion

During takeoff at Jorge Chávez International Airport, the plane crashed with its right wing into a fire truck on the runway, catching fire.

The general commander of the Fire Department, Luis Ponce Jara, reported the death of two firefighters who were on the ground. There were no casualties among the passengers and crew members. 

RELATED:
Peru: Congress Processes Corruption Complaint Against Castillo

"Unfortunately, two aeronautical firefighters died," said the general commander, noting that they worked at the Jorge Chávez international airport.

Assuring control of the situation, Ponce told RPP Noticias that only a few of the passengers on the plane were taken to nearby clinics for prompt attention.

LATAM Airlines said the incident involved flight LA2213, which was covering the Lima - Juliaca route. "There are no passengers or crew members deceased," the airline said.

The Public Prosecutor's Office of Callao has initiated a preliminary investigation to determine the causes of the accident. "The Prosecutor's Office seeks to clarify the facts before the possible crimes of culpable homicide and culpable injuries, respectively." 

