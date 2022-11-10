209 Venezuelans Return From Peru Using Return to Homeland Plan

This humanitarian program has allowed the return of 30,103 Venezuelan migrants since 2018.

On Thursday, 209 migrants returned to Venezuela from Peru thanks to the "Return to the Homeland Plan" (PVP), a program launched by President Nicolas Maduro in Sept. 2018.

"Today a flight from the state airline CONVIASA arrived with 209 compatriots," Bolivarian Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez announced, commenting that the PVP facilitates family reunions among Venezuelans during the holiday season.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry specified that 60 out of 209 migrants are minors. It also indicated that the Return to the Homeland Plan has allowed the return of 30,103 Venezuelans so far.

To make this possible, the Maduro administration facilitated 172 flights and one sea transfer from 25 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Italy, and Spain.

“Today, our migrants return with great enthusiasm and joy through a humanistic program with an extraordinary scope,” the Venezuelan consul in Lima Vivian Alvarado said.

“The PVP gives every Venezuelan the possibility of a great family reunion. Our desire to be with our families has been fulfilled,” said Luis Rafael Matos, who lived in Peru for four years.

On Monday, 160 Venezuelans returned from Mexico using also the Return to the Homeland Plan. They arrived at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia.