Kazakhstan To Hold Referendum on Constitutional Changes

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s President, suggested on Friday to take the changes to the country's constitution to public consultation, allowing citizens to participate in deciding the country's future direction.

"I believe that constitutional changes through a popular vote will clear the people’s will," said the Kazakhstan President during an Assembly of People of Kazakhstan meeting.

"A referendum will allow all citizens to participate in deciding the country’s future direction and will also strengthen a policy aimed at fully democratizing the country and building a new Kazakhstan," he added.

The President emphasized how vital a referendum is as a democratic institution for the countries, saying that Kazakhstan last held a referendum in 1995 when the current constitution was adopted.

"I have initiated fundamental constitutional amendments that will radically change the country’s political system. We are moving to a new model of government, a new model of interaction between the government and society," he explained when he announced that a working group had proposed amendments to 33 articles of the constitution.

The Constitutional Council is expected to announce soon its decision on the bill on introducing constitutional amendments has been submitted already.