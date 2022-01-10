Tokayev: What Happened in Kazakhstan was an Attempted Coup

Kazakh President Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev indicated in a meeting of the headquarters of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that the recent disturbance in the country was an attempted coup.

"A wave of massive riots unfolded under the guise of spontaneous protests, since religious radicals, criminal elements, notorious bandits, looters and thugs appeared at a single command," he explained during the videoconference of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

"It became clear that the main goal was to undermine the constitutional order and to seize power. We are talking about an attempted coup d'état," he stated. Tokayev noted that Kazakh authorities attended to all the demands presented at the beginning of the protests.

"The main blow was directed against (the city of) Almaty. The fall of this city would have paved the way for a takeover of the densely populated south and then the whole country," he decreed. "Then they planned to seize the capital," Tokayev added. The president noted that the disturbances suffered were the most significant crisis the country ever faced.

The Kazakh President thanked President Putin for the support offered to keep the peace in the country and noted the bilateral relationship held between the nations in recent years.

Kazakhstan's authorities said they would soon provide proof about what happened to the international community.