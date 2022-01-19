Kazakhstan: State of Emergency Ends

On Wednesday, Kazakhstan reported the end of the state of emergency lasting two weeks. Restrictions and curfew are being lifted. Counter-terrorism operations will continue.

On January 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed the national state of emergency as a result of the peaceful protests that erupted in the country at the beginning of January, in Almaty and some other cities, including Shymkent, Taraz, and Kyzylorda, causing mass violent unrest and damage for hundreds of public and private properties.

Among the measures implemented by the Kazakh government was the curfew between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., a ban on mass gatherings, and increased security measures with more national guards patrolling cities.

“Thus, the country is returning to normal life. Curfews and other temporary restrictions imposed for the period of the state of emergency are being lifted. Thanks to the unity of the people, the selfless work of law enforcement bodies, and the army, order, and calm have been restored throughout the territory of Kazakhstan,” posted on Facebook the President’s spokesperson Berik Uali. The state of emergency was previously lifted in some regions in West Kazakhstan, such as North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and others, since January 13 as the situation stabilized.

As the emergency state is lifted, businesses and administrative facilities could return to normal working mode. Despite the damage suffered during the unrest, the Almaty airport has restored all its operations.

According to Kazakhstan’s State Secretary Erlan Karin's statements during an interview with the Khabar 24 TV channel, although the state of emergency was over, counter-terrorist operations will continue in some regions.

“The special services now continue to work on identifying these individuals, detaining and seizing weapons. In these days alone, our law enforcement agencies have seized more than 2,000 weapons. Forty-four criminal cases have been opened under terrorism charges. The work continues,” stated Karin.