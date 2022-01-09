Cuba Condemns External Attempts to Subvert Order in Kazakhstan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, tweeted emphasizing that these events were instigated from abroad to subvert the internal order and destabilize the constitutional government of the country.



The Cuban Foreign Ministry condemned the recent acts of violence in Kazakhstan and expressed its solidarity with the Government of the country, as reported on social networks.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, tweeted emphasizing that these events were instigated from abroad to subvert the internal order and destabilize the constitutional government of the country, which has remained friendly with the passage of time.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that it views the recent events in Kazakhstan as an externally conceived attempt to violently undermine the security and integrity of the Asian nation.

The demonstrations began on January 2nd in the southwestern cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau, where residents protested against rising prices for liquefied natural gas.

Two days later there were riots and clashes with the police in Almaty and other Kazakh cities, with reports of deaths and injuries, in addition to extensive damage to public buildings and companies and numerous acts of vandalism.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, decreed a two-week state of emergency throughout the country and dismissed the government.

Tokayev took charge of the National Security Council and at its last meeting branded those involved in the clashes as terrorists, while promising severe measures against the culprits.