Kazakhstan President: Forces to Open Fire Against Terrorists

Kazakh authorities reported casualties of National Guard officers and 200 injured during the current week. President Tokayev ordered to open fire against terrorists without previous warning in the event of further disturbances.

On Friday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered military and law enforcement services to use lethal force and to open fire to reduce terrorist forces. Tokayev addressed the nation, saying: "I gave the order to law enforcement agencies and the army to open fire to kill without warning."

Tokayev stated that at least 20,000 gunmen attacked Almaty; he said they were trained and coordinated by one center. He noted the terrorists would be eliminated if they refused to surrender.

The President promised a robust response to any attacks on law and order and condemned the "so-called 'independent' media" and "foreign actors" for eliciting the violence.

Kazakh President stressed that the demands made by peaceful protesters before the violent protests began would be answered through the reforms he would announce on January 11 in a speech to the nation.

Kazakhstan leader gives ‘kill without warning’ order, as bodies lie in the streets https://t.co/55liRtB2CG — harpreet 1995 (@hs47641) January 7, 2022

Protests started in early January across the country to oppose rising gas prices. The disturbances resulted in violent clashes with the police and vandalism.

In the city of Almaty, hundreds of people attacked the mayor's office and the old presidential building. The reports of attacks against police officers and troops were multiple during the last week.

Tokayev requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to relieve the violent situation.