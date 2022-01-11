As Calm Returns to Kazakhstan, Tokayev Admits Social Ailments

The head of the State stated that Kazakhstan’s public administration system is inefficient and bureaucratic and needs to be reformed.

The president of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, said today that social inequality in the country is exacerbated and worsens every year, while the availability of measures to support society generates doubts.

In a speech in the Mazhilis (Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament), the president said that this problem is occurring despite the fact that the average income of the population seems to be growing, at least according to official documents.

“We must recognize the low staff capacity, formalism, corruption, and high staff turnover. Therefore, there is still a low level of citizen confidence in the institutions of state power,” he emphasized.

He warned that after the implementation of the organizational decisions related to the appointment of the new Cabinet, the country will take other measures related to the viability of the functions of the Executive, which could be accompanied by a reduction of the state apparatus.

On Tuesday, Tokayev appointed Alikhan Smailov as Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, a nomination that was earlier accepted by the lower house of parliament, the head of State’s press service reported.