News > Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Supports Putin’s Proposed Greater Eurasia Project

  • The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Khomart Tokayev. May, 26, 2022.

    The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Khomart Tokayev. May, 26, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@Eng24Kg

Published 26 May 2022 (1 hours 12 minutes ago)
Opinion

Given Russia's initiative on implementing the Greater Eurasia Project, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Khomart Tokayev, said that his country will always be in favor of Eurasian integration. 

"The Greater Eurasia megaproject deserves detailed discussion. Sooner or later, we will launch it. And, as Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) said, it is possible that other countries will join," Tokayev said on Thursday at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum taking place in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier in the day, Putin spoke of the need to create a "large Eurasian partnership," the main idea behind which would be to create a common space of equal cooperation for regional organizations.

At the Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek, Tokayev said that Russia's initiative "deserves a very detailed study and discussion," describing as "absolutely rational" the Russian President's plan to involve other stakeholders in the integration process.   

"The Russian President made an absolutely rational proposal to involve interested countries in the integration process. Here we have China's project of the New Silk Road, as well as other countries that really express interest in joining the processes of integration in the Eurasian space," Tokayev said.

The Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF) opened in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, with the theme of Eurasian Economic Integration in the Era of Global Changes: New Investment Opportunities. The forum focuses on strengthening economic cooperation among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The Eurasian Economic Forum is the Eurasian Economic Union's major event. The international economic union comprises five former Soviet republics, namely Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The union was conceived to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor between member states.

