Middle East: Massive Protests Against Israeli Bombing of Gaza

On a sacred day for Muslims, thousands of people in Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, and Bahrain took to the streets for the third consecutive Friday to condemn the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and the international community's inaction in brokering a ceasefire.

In Amman, the capital of Jordan, more than 200,000 people gathered, chanting "Stop the relentless bombings in Gaza" and voicing slogans against Israeli occupation.

Similar protests unfolded in various provinces of the Hashemite Kingdom, including within the Palestinian refugee camp of Baqaa, located about 20 kilometers north of Amman. There, demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the people in Gaza.

Since Oct. 7, the Israeli airstrikes have killed over 7,300 Palestinians and injured 19,000 people in Gaza, where the civilian population is enduring a humanitarian catastrophe.

No electricity, no water, no food, no communication of any kind. Gaza under attack of war criminals. And the world is silent encouraging this massacre and genocide.....

Israel and USA want to kill people of Gaza silently, they don't want headache of the victims #Gaza_Genocide pic.twitter.com/kWIYnuEreE — Cairo - كايرو ������ Fatma (@cairo96500025) October 27, 2023

Protesters also called on the Arab and Western communities to "pressure Israeli occupation to halt its aggression against Gaza" and take action to "prevent a genocide."

In Sanaa, the Yemeni capital controlled by Houthi rebels, thousands of people gathered after Friday prayers, waving Palestinian and Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah flags.

Hezbollah is one of the primary allies of the Yemeni insurgents and has been engaged in daily exchanges of fire with Israel since Oct. 8.

A large banner held by protesters read, "You are not alone," emphasizing solidarity with the besieged Gaza Strip. Houthi officials, who have announced they will not remain "idle" in the face of Israel's siege on Gaza, were also present at the protest.

Thousands demonstrate in Amman, Jordan, in protest of the genocide being carried out by Israel right now in #Gaza.#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/eRq8A9DIQP — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Baghdad became a focal point for protests, with dozens of people congregating in Tahrir Square "in support of the Palestinian people and to condemn Israel's brutal attacks."

Palestinian flags were raised, and a prominent banner called for the "right to Palestinian independence," with photographs of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bearing the label "war criminal."

In Bahrain, protesters gathered in various locations in the capital, Manama, and its surroundings, despite limited clashes between the police and participants in other Palestine solidarity protests the previous night. Demonstrators chanted slogans against Israel and symbolically trampled on the Israeli flag.