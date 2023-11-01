Egypt Receives Wounded Gazans Through Rafah Crossing

Egyptian authorities have allocated three areas in Arish and Shiekh Zuweid cities to host families of the wounded.

On Wednesday, Egypt received wounded Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the enclave. Five wounded are now on their way to the Arish Hospital in North Sinai Governorate.

Previously, Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdelghafar confirmed that his country will receive 81 wounded and sick Palestinians, who will be transferred to health centers using 40 ambulances specifically designated for their mobilization.

"The state of preparedness of all agencies affiliated with the Health Ministry and the Egyptian Ambulance Authority has been raised to the maximum," he said during a meeting with a crisis committee.

Meanwhile, nearly 500 foreign passport holders will cross into Egypt after entry of the wounded group.



Foreign passport holders leave Palestine’s Gaza through its Rafah border crossing on November 1, after an agreement was brokered allowing the movement of some foreigners and numerous critically injured civilians into Egypt pic.twitter.com/ijsg4RMefh — TRT World (@trtworld) November 1, 2023

Eight Egyptian hospitals in North Sinai and Cairo are prepared to treat the wounded. Meanwhile, some 70 aid humanitarian aid trucks crossed Rafah en route to Gaza in the morning.

Eight Egyptian hospitals in North Sinai and Cairo are prepared to treat the wounded. Meanwhile, some 70 aid humanitarian aid trucks crossed Rafah en route to Gaza in the morning.

On Tuesday, Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited the Rafah crossing and inspected the process of humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.