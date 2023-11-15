Jamaican Schools under Investigation over Bomb Threats

The events targeting schools prompted the Ministry of Education to formulate strategies to respond to bullying; the Education Minister said it is a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Fayval Williams said that a total of 74 schools in Jamaica's seven regions have received bomb threats since last Thursday.

"All of our schools contacted the police upon receiving the email. They put their security protocols in place and evacuated students and staff to a safe location," the official stated.

However, he said that all the threats turned out to be hoaxes.

According to official reports, the events targeting schools led the Ministry of Education to formulate strategies to respond to bullying; the head of that portfolio said it was a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

"It is called traumatic event response and will be used in our schools to provide support services to students, faculty and staff who have experienced emotional distress as a result of the events," he said.

#JAMAICA: The Ministry of Education says to date a total of 74 schools across the seven regions island-wide have been affected by bomb threats since Thursday, November 9, when the threats began. pic.twitter.com/e0Ij1399px — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) November 15, 2023

In addition, National Security Minister Horace Chang provided an update on the situation and clarified that the police are monitoring the incidents with support from the Jamaica Defense Force and other state agencies.

He also stated that after examining the nature of the threats, it appears that they were designed to disrupt and create a level of confusion in society.

In addition, he said that all necessary resources have been mobilized within the security forces to identify and arrest the perpetrators, and that so far they have the support of other international entities.

"That includes the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which has provided active support from day one," he said.

A suspect was reportedly arrested in connection with the threats.