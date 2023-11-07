Jamaica Will Give Priority to Mining Sector

A Mining Matters mobile application will be launched this month, which will allow citizens to report complaints about the adverse effects of mining and quarrying activities.

Jamaica's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green, has stated that his Ministry will give priority attention to the mining sector to facilitate increased production and the discovery of new export markets.

According to official reports, the country experienced a 164.2 percent expansion in the mining and quarrying sector during the April to June 2023 quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Minister Green explained that the growth is largely due to the increase in aluminum production, supported by high levels of throughput at the Jamalco alumina refinery in Clarendon Parish.

Floyd Green also congratulated the Lydford Mining team, which has driven export growth, and said that this economic activity is a priority for his portfolio and the Jamaican government.

On the initiative, developed in collaboration with the European Union, the official noted that it will help improve visibility and facilitate a comprehensive response to reported problems.

Green also said that Mining Matters will provide an opportunity for residents to report in real time and for agencies to respond in real time.

The minister added that the software, along with a cost-of-production application, are intended to help industry stakeholders improve their business operations.