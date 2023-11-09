State of Emergency in St. James, Jamaica, Due to Crime

The state of emergency gives security forces, or authorized persons, greater powers of search and arrest, and limits the rights of detainees.

On Wednesday, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the imposition of a state of emergency in St. James, about 180 kilometers west of the capital, days after the murder of two students on their way home.

The Prime Minister addressed the press assuring that the government will not let up in the fight against crime.

According to official data, the measure was taken following a recommendation from the security forces. It is due to the increase in gang violence and the shooting deaths of three people, including two schoolboys, in the western parish on Monday, according to the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper.

Community leaders in St. James are welcoming the State of Emergency, SOE, in the parish.



The enhanced security measure was imposed on Wednesday morning.https://t.co/5gi3D2s2Ap pic.twitter.com/F4bVms7Zki — Nationwide90FM (@NationwideRadio) November 9, 2023

According to official reports, for the time being, the measure will last 14 days, after which parliamentary approval must be obtained for any extension.

Jamaican lawmakers condemned Monday's killings and urged a more bipartisan approach to tackling the problem of crime and violence in the country.

Holness called the attacks inhumane and called on the citizenry to unite. "Criminals who violate human rights should not be accepted in a democratic society," the Prime Minister said.