Health Ministry Implements Chronic Care Model in Jamaica

On Monday, in an effort to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which account for more than 70 percent of annual deaths and cause premature mortality in Jamaica, the Ministry of Health and Wellness moved forward with the implementation of the Chronic Care Model (CCM).

According to several reports, this patient-centered approach aims to address the increasing prevalence of NCDs, with one in three Jamaicans suffering from hypertension and one in eight from diabetes.

The urgency of this issue is further emphasized by the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey (2016/17), which indicates that half of Jamaicans are overweight or obese; a significant risk factor for the development of NCDs, and that 40 percent of people with hypertension or diabetes are unaware of their condition.

Furthermore, in order to tackle this challenge, the Ministry's Health Systems Strengthening Programme (HSSP) recently launched the CCM pilot at five health centres: St Jago Park, Greater Portmore, Old Harbour, May Pen West, and St Ann’s Bay. Healthcare providers and community members are receiving training to collaborate effectively as multidisciplinary teams MDTs in coordinating patient care for hypertension and diabetes.

According to official data, these MDTs consist of nurses, doctors, specialists, community health workers, social workers, dieticians, health educators, exercise technicians, pharmacists, mental health professionals, and dentists.

As the CCM progresses, the ministry is prioritizing clearly defined roles for team members in planning and delivering care while promoting mutual respect and trust. They aim to optimize each individual's skill set for maximum effectiveness across the healthcare system.

Since April 2023, the MDT at May Pen West Health Centre in Clarendon has enrolled over 120 patients into the CCM program. Coordinated care and support are provided according to specific care pathways and treatment guidelines. Currently, services give priority to populations with special needs at risk for cardiovascular complications, such as stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, eye disease and other circulatory diseases.