Earthquake in Jamaica Leaves No Casualties or Serious Damage

Although electricity and communications suffered brief interruptions, most were restored and airports remained open.

An earthquake struck on Monday near New Kingston, Jamaica, according to the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies. It was moderate and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6.

The earthquake was located about 2 miles west-northwest of Hope Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a shallow depth of 6 miles.

Jamaicans across the country have reported experiencing the quake. There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

Many people left several buildings in the Corporate Area. Everyone outside said they were frightened by the quake. In Portland, the municipal corporation staff also evacuated, and people had to flee buildings amid heavy shaking.

JPS working to restore systems damaged by earthquake.



The earthquake that was felt across Jamaica earlier today has affected power supply to some customers of energy provider, JPS pic.twitter.com/sQ1b9xYUMK — JPS (@myJPSonline) October 30, 2023

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness says no death has been reported, with minor damage being experienced based on an assessment following the earthquake.

Holness also urged citizens to remain calm and follow all the protocols regarding earthquakes and general safety. He added that the island’s officials are “taking all precautions and all the necessary protocols have been activated.”

Although electricity and communications suffered brief interruptions, most were restored and airports remained open.

Small earthquakes are frequent in and around Jamaica, but large earthquakes are rare. The island sits on the Enriquillo-Plantain Garden fault zone, which it shares with Haiti and the Dominican Republic, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.