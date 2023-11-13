Dominican Republic and Jamaica Sign Export Agreement

According to official data, on the 9th, Dominican President Luis Abinader received the Jamaican Minister of Foreign Affairs at the National Palace.

The Dominican Republic and Jamaica signed an agreement on Monday to increase exports and trade during the recent official visit of Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson.

Johnson gave details of her stay in the Dominican Republic in an interview granted to the program Despertar Nacional, where she praised the agreement for cooperation in agriculture, culture, and above all with the purpose of increasing trade and investment between the two nations.

According to several reports, she also said that Jamaica is interested in Dominican products, but seeks as well to increase exports to Santo Domingo.

She considered that the bilateral relations are in an excellent moment and highlighted that next year they will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the ties between the two close countries.

Happy to support Sen Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, on her Official Visit to the Dominican Republic, November 8-9. She met with the President, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Commerce and the Mayor of Santo Domingo ���� ���� pic.twitter.com/J5OQZznxnK — AmbFranz H. (@franichal) November 11, 2023

Furthermore, according to official data, on the 9th, Dominican President Luis Abinader received Johnson at the National Palace. The talks were also attended by Alvarez, who hours earlier held a closed-door meeting with his counterpart.

With the agreement signed, the Dominican authorities seek to diversify their offer to that nation, beyond products such as cardboard, plastic, fruits, cement, fertilizers and food, among others.

Official records also show that goods exported to Kingston in 2021 totaled US$122 million, which represented a 39 percent expansion compared to 2019.