Jamaica Takes Action to Address the Effects of Drought in Schools

The government of Jamaica announced new measures to store more water in the face of drought. The rule was applied mainly in schools in the west of the country.

According to the Minister of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, the strategy is being implemented under an evaluation by Rural Water Supply Limited in collaboration with his ministry as well as the Ministry of Education and Youth.

In Samuda’s words, "Projections of increased rainfall are low. As such, we will intervene to ensure that all our schools have adequate storage"

He noted that he has also held talks with the interim president of the National Water Commission (NWC), Kevin Kerr, on increasing monitoring and the rate of road transportation to educational institutions.

As we tackle the ongoing drought the Jamaica Bauxite Mining Ltd has procured a 5000 gallon water truck that will be used to provide water for our farmers in St. Ann. We are using our synergies to strengthen our response mechanisms #MiningMatters pic.twitter.com/zYLO5NUSah — Floyd Green (@floydgreenja) April 22, 2024

«Schools are paramount and we do not intend to cause any loss of learning», he argued about the priority of school girls in the issue of water supply.

The drought in the Caribbean nation has led to the evaporation of water in streets, facilities and especially in schools.