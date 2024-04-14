Cuba & Grenada Heads of State Meeting for 45 Years of Relations

This April, 14 Cuba and Grenada celebrates 45 of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the both Caribbean countries. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister Grenada, and the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met today in Havana to commemorate the date.

Through his X account, the Cuban head of state qualified the meeting as "very pleasant and productive," also, said "That sister Caribbean nation will always be able to count on Cuba’s modest support in terms of collaboration and the training of professionals."

"We appreciate you as a young leader of Latin America and the Caribbean; we admire you, we respect you and we have much esteem for you", Díaz-Canel told Mitchell after the official reception at the Palace of the Revolution.

����| El presidente @DiazCanelB recibe #AHORA en el Palacio de la Revolución al primer ministro de Granada, Honorable Dickon Mitchell, quien realiza una visita oficial a #Cuba. pic.twitter.com/cmRULg2gv5 — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) April 13, 2024

Muy grato y productivo encuentro con Dickon Mitchell, Primer Ministro #Granada, país con el que celebramos 45 años de relaciones diplomáticas.



Esa hermana nación caribeña podrá contar siempre con el apoyo modesto de #Cuba, en materia de colaboración y formación de profesionales. pic.twitter.com/wbKdufxdkF — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 14, 2024 Very pleasant and productive meeting with Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister #Granada , a country with which we celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations. This sister Caribbean nation will always be able to count on the modest support of #Cuba , in terms of collaboration and training of professionals.

During the event the Cuban president recalled his official visit to Granada in December 2022, which he described as unforgettable, for the conversations held, for the signs of affection of the people of Granada and for the act where the 24 Cubans killed in Granada were honored, as he expressed.

The official talks between Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and the Prime Minister of Granada, Dickon Mitchell, were also attended by the members of the Political Bureau, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, and Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Foreign Minister.

Also, both parts signed several mutual agreements, Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in the Protection of the Environment by Eduardo Martínez Díaz, Cuban Minister of Science and Joseph Andall, Grenadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the document aims to promote cooperation in protecting the environment and addressing climate change.

Agreements for educational cooperation, technical cooperation in aquaculture and fisheries, agricultural cooperation were signed as well. Also present were the Ministers of Health of both countries, José Angel Portal Miranda, of Cuba and Philip Telesford, as well as directors of the foreign ministries of both countries, among other officials.