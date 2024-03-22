FAO Establishes Priorities in Latin America and the Caribbean

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu attended the high-level meeting in Guyana. During the closing ceremony, he expressed the importance of the meeting as a crucial platform for policymakers to accelerate efforts towards the transformation of agri-food systems.

On Friday, a communiqué said that the 38th Regional Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) concluded with the establishment of necessary priorities.

The message noted that the meeting, which concluded on Thursday, ended with the unanimous support of the 33 member countries for FAO's Strategic Framework 2022-31 and the four priorities that will guide the work of the Organization during the next biennium.

The four interconnected regional priorities reflect FAO Improvements, interconnected dimensions that will contribute to the transformation of agri-food systems through the promotion of more efficient, inclusive and sustainable production.

These include ending hunger and achieving food security and nutrition, sustainable management of natural resources and adaptation to climate change, and reducing inequalities and poverty and promoting resilience.

��38 #FAOAmericasConference #LARC38@FAODG, QU Dongyu, stressed @FAO's commitment to Latin American and Caribbean countries to achieve sustainable #AgrifoodSystems through the new Regional Priorities.



Watch the closing event��https://t.co/BTOSpg7eEf pic.twitter.com/xSKEySqriV — FAO in the Caribbean (@FAOCaribbean) March 21, 2024

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu attended the high-level meeting in Guyana. During the closing ceremony, he expressed the importance of the meeting as a crucial platform for policymakers to accelerate efforts towards the transformation of agri-food systems.

This is a quest to make them more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable, leaving no one behind.

In line with FAO's Strategic Framework, the Director-General expressed the Organization's commitment to supporting Members in fostering greater cooperation, investment, innovation and technology, both within and outside the region.

He said he was pleased to note that the four priorities established for the next biennium are in line with the technical and policy assistance they are prepared to provide. He added that his organization remains committed to supporting the region in achieving the transformation to sustainable agri-food systems.

#GUYANA: Addressing several high-level events on the sidelines of the Ministerial Session of the 38th FAO Regional Ministerial Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean, QU Dongyu, Director-General of the UN FAO, issued an urgent call to action to address global hunger. pic.twitter.com/DkmclNqyWo — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) March 21, 2024

The Regional Conference also held ministerial roundtables focused on how to advance fisheries and aquaculture under the Blue Transformation approach, harness trade as a strategic driver to reduce hunger and malnutrition in the region, and address the challenges of the water-forests-biodiversity-soil nexus.

Both the Senior Officials Meeting and the Ministerial Meeting of the Regional Conference were followed by 12,000 online viewers, including decision-makers and non-governmental actors from academia, science, the private sector and civil society, the press release emphasized.

During the Regional Conference, Brazil announced its decision to host the 39th FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean.