Youth Movement Protest Against Violence Continues in Haiti

  • "The dimension of the crisis is becoming more acute every day," denounced the leader of the Movement of Committed Youth of Haiti (Mjenh). Apr. 23, 2024. | Photo: X/@BTLRadioNews

Published 22 April 2024
On Monday, a mobilization led by the Movement of Committed Youth of Haiti (Mjenh) enters its second day to demand an end to violence in the Caribbean country.

Other organizations joined the protests, which began on Sunday and will culminate tomorrow. The activists will also demand the non-establishment of the Presidential Transition Council (CPT) in the National Palace.

This body will be in charge of the political reordering of the nation, but they, and other groups of the society, including gang members, consider it illegitimate since it was formed in Jamaica under the sponsorship of the Caribbean Community, and the watchful eye of the United States.

Colson Anglade, one of the heads of the Mjenh, called for unity among all sectors of national life.

“The dimension of the crisis is becoming more acute every day, and it does not only concern political parties, so all sectors of national life must join the cause,” the leader stressed in a statement published by the newspaper Le National.

"The people must rise up as one to demand respect for the Haitian people and disagree with the installation of these members who will cost too much to the public treasury, with no results to be seen," Anglade maintained.

The youth organizations promise not to give in, and for the organizers it will also be an opportunity to call for a general uprising, until further notice, against the insecurity, impunity and corruption of a system that suffocates an entire people, emphasizes the Mjenh communiqué.


 

The Star
Le National
by teleSUR/ OSG
