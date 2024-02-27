The Caribbean: Leisure and Entertainment Industry, Destinations

Today we are going to review some of the most outstanding places that travelers like to visit, according to the list of the tourism platform TripAdvisor.

The Caribbean has been at the top of the leisure and entertainment industry for years. The sun, sea and mountain conditions make it a very attractive destination, with more than 14 million tourists visiting this region annually.

One of the best successes in the promotion of tourist destinations in the region is the range of exclusivity they have managed to establish. There are destinations that promote packages ranging from very accessible packages for middle class countries with moderate income to high level exclusive places, only accessible to great magnates, art, politics or business personalities.

Every year renowned websites make a ranking, according to the criteria of travelers. Today we will review some of the most outstanding places, according to the list, made by the tourism platform TripAdvisor.

Dominican Republic is one of the best destinations, particularly Punta Cana, Playa Bávara. Located in the southeast of the island, it is probably the best known area of the country, and one of the most important Caribbean tourist destinations at present. The place is the meeting point of the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, miles of white sand and turquoise sea, framed by coconut trees: the perfect destination for a vacation, with family, couple or friends, for lovers of sun, relaxation or beach sports.

Cuba, one of the first countries that initiated in sun and beach tourism, later abandoned the promotion circuits, keeping a low profile in this industry. It was not until the mid-1990s that the Caribbean island began the arduous task of recapitalizing this industry to position itself as one of the main destinations in the region.

Havana, the island's capital, was declared Wonder City of the Modern World in 2015. It also has two of the 25 best beaches in the world: Varadero, located in the Hicacos Peninsula, in the province of Matanzas, has 22 km of beaches of fine white sand and crystal-clear waters, and Playa del Pilar, located in Cayo Guillermo, Jardines del Rey archipelago, on Cuba's northern coast, is a paradisiacal destination.

Trinidad and Tobago attracts 30,000 foreign visitors in just one week, thanks to its famous Carnival, a big popular and colorful party, with costumes and loud music to get people dancing. The country also stands out for its welcoming beaches and significant lodging network.

Mexico, with the famous Riviera Maya, has practically everything to conquer the visitor: endless beaches of turquoise waters, rich regional gastronomy and a fantastic historical and natural heritage just a few kilometers from the surroundings of Playa del Carmen, where the resorts are located. The pyramids of Chichen Itza, one of the wonders of the world, the ruins of Tulum, the mysterious cenotes, colonial cities like Valladolid where time seems to have stopped are just a few examples.

Finally, we leave you with the impressive city of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Old San Juan treasures colorful colonial buildings and cobblestone streets, emblematic places such as the Fort of San Felipe del Morro, San Cristóbal, the Fort of San Gerónimo, the Cathedral of San Juan, the Chapel of the Christ or the Plaza del Quinto Centenario.

Briefly we have toured these places where visitors can enjoy colonial cities, live their culture, interact with their people and enjoy local beaches and festivals. The Caribbean does not seem to be relenting in its efforts to consolidate its position as the best destination for the leisure and entertainment industry worldwide.