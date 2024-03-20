It is Essential to Create Our Own Narrative: teleSUR President

At the Homeland Colloquium in Havana, Patricia Villegas explained the importance of counterhegemonic communication from the Global South.

From March 18 to 20, Havana has hosted the third edition of the Homeland Colloquium, an international event that accompanies the celebrations of the Cuban Press Day.

This colloquium was attended by leaders of alternative communication from the Global South, among whom was Patricia Villegas, the president of the multi-state platform teleSUR.

“It is essential to create our own narrative and have our own means and instruments. That is teleSUR's project,” she said, emphasizing the counterhegemonic role that journalists can play in contemporary communication.

In the construction of new communicative horizons, teleSUR performs a fundamental role due to its capacity to transmit information about Latin America and the Caribbean to the world on a permanent basis.

#InPictures | teleSUR President @pvillegas_tlSUR evaluated how teleSUR diversifies its messages in defense of the truth through digital networks. She paid tribute to the journalists murdered in Gaza and to Piedad Cordoba, "brave and transgressive."

�� @AbelPrieto11 pic.twitter.com/81NnRg99Vn — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 20, 2024

“When I arrive in Europe and turn on the television, teleSUR is the only channel that tells me something about our region. That is the impact that teleSUR has achieved,” Villegas said, emphasizing that the transcendence of alternative media is defined by the existence of a different voice and not by conventional audience-based indicators.

To explain the latter, she recalled that the U.S. SouthCom Commander Laura Richardson has made statements showing that media such as teleSUR represent an obstacle to the geopolitical pretensions of the United States in Latin America.

In its third edition, the Homeland Colloquium set out to discuss the challenges of digital communication in the world, with emphasis on the relationship of this field with Artificial Intelligence, legal debates, the political economy of communication, and network activism.

It also aimed to advocate for a new international order for information and communication and presented new developments in this field.

Similar to previous occasions, the Homeland Colloquium aimed to stimulate coordination between professionals from multiple disciplines for the production of communications with the capacity to impact social organizations around the world.