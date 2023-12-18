TeleSUR and Green Zone Foundation of Qatar Sign Agreement

"We are a major content producer in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, but we also need to expand to another part of the world," teleSUR President Villegas said.

On Sunday, the Latin American communication platform teleSUR and the Green Zone Foundation of Qatar signed a Framework Collaboration Agreement in Havana, Cuba.

"We are a major content producer in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, but we also need to expand to another part of the world. We have just signed an agreement that will initially allow us to translate our content into Arabic," said teleSUR President Patricia Villegas.

"The idea is to take it step by step but also to grow in content production in that language... Through this agreement, it will also be available in Arabic, giving us an enormous opportunity to grow and expand our message, particularly to the Arab world," she added.

"I am very excited to see our content produced in Arabic and reaching people who speak this extraordinary, beautiful language, which is spoken by millions around the world and currently lacks a reliable source for news about our region," the Colombian journalist pointed out.

The Green Zone Foundation President Darwish Saleh, stated, "I come with the idea to promote the Arabic language, and the Arabic language is part of the Spanish culture. We believe that language is the gateway to cultures, and we want to take advantage of the fact that there are two cultures, Arabic and Latin. With this goal, we aim to bring these two cultures closer."

"We attach great importance to human development, the human development of Latin America and the Arab world. As I mentioned, language is the best way," he concluded.

Previously, teleSUR, the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC), and the Institute of Radio Broadcasting of the State of Bahia (IRDEB) also announced a joint production agreement that will enable the transmission of audiovisual material between these platforms.

Signed to strengthen friendship, this agreement will promote diversity and pluralism in information, as well as the dissemination of culturally relevant content in the region.