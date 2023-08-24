TeleSUR-TV BRICS Cooperation to Deepen: President Maduro

In April, TV BRICS entered into an agreement with teleSUR, a multimedia platform that broadcasts towards the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participated in the 15th Summit of Heads of State of the BRICS, the economic cooperation group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

During this event, he emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation between the leading Latin American Multimedia teleSUR and the International Media Network TV BRICS.

"We are committed to covering and promoting the political and economic ties of the BRICS countries with the main Latin American and Caribbean groupings and blocs, among them the Bolivarian Alliance for the Americas (ALBA) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (CELAC)," he said.

"Strengthening these ambitious alliances requires a high level of awareness among the peoples of the participating countries of the realities, benefits and opportunities of joint action," he added.

"To this end, we propose to strengthen the information alliance by deepening cooperation between TV BRICS and teleSUR"

"TV BRICS sees its cooperation with teleSUR as strategic, aimed at advancing the agenda of Latin America and BRICS countries in the world by joining forces and utilizing mutual opportunities to further expand multilateral ties between the peoples and countries of BRICS and the Global South," the Russian-based TV BRICS network stated.