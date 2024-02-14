teleSUR and GZF Launch Newsletter in Compliance with Agreements 

Green Zone Foundation is a private non-profit institution established in May 2021 in Doha (Qatar) with the mission to build bridges of communication between the Arab world and the global community.

On February 13, the Latin American communication multiplatform teleSUR and the private, non-profit Green Zone Foundation (GZF) launched a newsletter as part of previously reached agreements.

The newsletter will contain four articles prepared by GZF for distribution in Arabic by teleSUR to Arab countries and organizations in Latin America.

It will address the social life of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, with emphasis on cultural, academic, scientific and economic issues.

This is in compliance with the Framework Agreement that the Latin American television multinational signed with GZF in December last year in Havana.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | In Cuba, the president of the Green Zone Foundation (GZF), Darwish S. Ahmed Alshebani participated in the World Arabic Language Day. He also signed an agreement to expand the Arab-Spanish exchange project and promote the learning of the Arabic language. pic.twitter.com/9k3KgM8H9G — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 20, 2023

At that time, the founder and president of GZF, Mr. Darwish S. Ahmed Alshebani, paid an official visit to Cuba as part of the launching of one of its most promising projects: the "Bridge of Arabic and Spanish Languages" campaign.

The main objective of the campaign is to deploy a network of cultural institutions to promote linguistic exchange and cultural communication between the Latin American and Caribbean region and the Arab world.

It also aims to counteract erroneous intercultural stereotypes and convey a positive image that promotes understanding and respect among nations.

Green Zone Foundation is a private non-profit institution established in May 2021 in Doha (Qatar) with the mission to build bridges of communication between the Arab world and the global community.