Imperial hegemony constantly tries to change people’s minds, manipulating them, and has caused the world to resort to the language of war.

In the framework of the third edition of the Patria Colloquium, during his visit to the stand of the multiplatform informative teleSUR, Miguel Diaz-Canel, president of the Republic of Cuba, affirmed, "it is time to overcome the predominance of the imperial hegemony multiplier of anti-values".

In an exclusive interview with teleSUR, the president denounced that the evil and perversity of imperial hegemony "constantly tries to change people’s minds, manipulating them, and has caused the world to resort to the language of war, sanctions, blockades, impositions".

The president also thanked the presence of intellectuals and journalists of the left, to together, take advantage of the benefits of the platforms of cultural domination and thus spread the ideas of emancipation and peace, inherited from thinkers like Commander Fidel Castro.

He also pointed out the decline of the dominant hegemony, through two events of world reality, the genocide in the Gaza Strip and the events in Haiti.

#InPictures | Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel visited the teleSUR stand at the Third International Colloquium "Patria" in Havana. pic.twitter.com/uweB7Qa2Pr — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 19, 2024

"It is enough that the bombs are ringing in Palestine. The voices of those who suffered from this genocide must be heard. Of course, Cubans, we will never tolerate and we will strongly condemn what is happening in Palestine. And the other is Haiti in our region, where the champions of genocide and hegemonism respond by seeking intervention by multinational forces when we should be focused on solidarity, on cooperation with the Haitian people, he added.

The Cuban president spoke on the issue of peaceful demonstrations, this weekend, consequences of the energy and food crisis facing the country. On the subject Diaz-Canel said: "the Cuban government works minute by minute to see how we overcome this crisis, but behind this is also hegemonic policy, a criminal policy of blockade of more than 65 years".