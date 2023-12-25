Israeli Strike Assassinates IRGC's Advisor Mousavi in Syria

Seyyed Razi Mousavi was one of the top companions of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

On Monday, Israel bombed the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood in Damascus, killing Seyyed Razi Mousavi, a veteran member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was serving as a military advisor in Syria.

Among the organizations that initially disseminated information about Mousavi's death was the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO which stated that the Israeli attacks had targeted a high-ranking figure.

Subsequently, the Iranian Mehr news agency confirmed that Seyyed Razi Mousavi had been killed in an Israeli attack in Sayyida Zeinab, a rural area near the city of Damascus.

Since Oct. 8, the Zionist State has been frequently bombing areas in which the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, an ally of the Syrian Government, is present.

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood in the Syrian capital Damascus which led to the martyrdom of Iranian veteran military advisor Seyyed Razi Mousavi.

In today's bombardment, Israeli missiles targeted two Hezbollah militia sites that were close to the Syrian government's electronic warfare department.

"Mousavi was one of the companions of Iran's top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the U.S. in Iraq four years ago," PressTV recalled.

"Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC, and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were martyred along with their companions in a U.S. drone strike on January 3, 2020," it added.

Through a statement released on Monday, the IRGC warned that Mousavi's murder will not go unpunished because the "Israeli regime would undoubtedly pay the price for this crime."