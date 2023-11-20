Syria and Cuba Sign Diplomatic Cooperation Agreement

The main objective of the agreement is to enhance diplomatic capabilities, cultural exchange and academic cooperation between the two countries.

On Sunday, the Syrian Diplomatic Institute and Cuba's Higher Institute of International Relations "Raul Roa Garcia" signed a cooperation agreement in Havana, capital of Cuba.

The document was signed at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the island's ambassador to Syria, Luis Mariano Fernandez, and the director of the Syrian diplomatic institution, Imad Moustafa.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mekdad, present at the signing, highlighted in a few words at the ceremony the relations of friendship and brotherhood of the two nations. He assured that this agreement constitutes a recognition of the diplomatic and political relations that have long maintained solid and deep ties between the two countries.

According to the minister, this document constitutes another opportunity for the exchange of experiences and academic training between Cuban diplomats and their Syrian counterparts.

�� Firman acuerdo de cooperación, el Instituto Diplomático Sirio���� y el Instituto Superior de Relaciones Internacionales "Raúl Roa García" de #Cuba���� #CubaPorLaVida #LatirAvileño pic.twitter.com/lqo649ENny — @ArielGg.jima (@ArielggJ) November 19, 2023

The tweet reads, "Cooperation agreement signed between the Syrian Diplomatic Institute and the Higher Institute of International Relations "Raúl Roa García" of Cuba."

He also said that Havana and Damascus maintain excellent coordination in international forums and organizations, and exchange positions of support on all issues of national and international interest.

In addition, the Cuban ambassador affirmed that this agreement allows taking advantage of the experiences and knowledge accumulated by both parties in the exercise of diplomacy. Mariano Fernández added that the agreement enriches the cultural, historical and political legacy to achieve a greater impact on international relations.

The ambassador further explained that these exchanges are important because our two nations adopt sovereign and independent positions that defend social justice, and differ from the hegemonic views of the U.S. government and its allies.

The main objective of the agreement is to enhance diplomatic capabilities, cultural exchange and academic cooperation between the two Institutes.

According to official reports, the agreement aims to strengthen mutual understanding and establish a framework for collaboration, exchange of knowledge and development of diplomatic skills for the benefit of both institutes and their respective nations.

The document signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh, directors of the Foreign Ministry, ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions of Latin American countries accredited in Syria, as well as Cuban diplomats at the island's mission in Syria.



