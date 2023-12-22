Syrians Decry US Seizure of Oil Resources Amid Economic Crisis

As of July, the U.S. occupation had led to economic losses of about US$100 billion in Syria's energy sector.

In the oil-rich eastern region of Syria, people are voicing their frustration and dismay over what they perceive as the United States' theft of their oil resources, which has exacerbated an already dire economic crisis in their country.

The U.S.-led occupation of the oil-rich areas in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour and the northeastern province of al-Hasakah has left Syrians grappling with the consequences of their dwindling resources.

On Sunday, agency SANA said that a 40-tanker convoy, carrying oil taken from Syrian fields, was witnessed departing Syria's al-Hasakah province for U.S. bases in neighboring Iraq. On the same day, a convoy comprising 55 trucks loaded with "stolen" grains, including wheat and barley, headed towards Iraqi territory.

The news agency said these are "systematic efforts by the U.S. occupation to deplete and exploit Syrian national resources."

US sanctions used to serve the role of economic war in the Middle East and everywhere else in the world. This unfair system however is no longer as effective as it once was. This is why. #Gaza #Israel #Palestine #yemen #iraq #iran #syria #washington pic.twitter.com/KmLPFNWI1E — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) December 18, 2023

Witnessing the U.S. blatantly steal their desperately needed resources, Syrians are both frustrated and angry.

"Why do they take our wheat? Why do they take our oil? Every day, 50 tankers and 70 tankers! Oh, you colonizers, you American criminals, the world's criminals," said Khalil Al-Bakr, a 63-year-old retiree from Al-Hasakah city.

Salem Al-Rahil, a 21-year-old student from the rural area of Al-Hasakah, lamented the lack of heating diesel for local people, while loads of oil have been continuously taken away by the Americans.

"We are suffering greatly as residents of the eastern region in general. We can't do anything except watch our country's resources leaving the borders," he said.

Since Syria was not posing a national security threat to the US, why has the latter waged a regime-change war against Damascus and destroyed the country?



Dr. Daniele Ganser:



It's a question that the Vietnamese have asked themselves, why were we bombed by the U.S.?



It's a… pic.twitter.com/PDGWgQUHZz — Kevork Almassian�������� (@KevorkAlmassian) December 20, 2023

Masira Al-Hassan, a 50-year-old lawyer from Al-Malikiyah city, said that the struggle to meet basic needs, such as food and fuel, becomes even more daunting as Syria's wheat and oil are siphoned off by the United States.

"The Syrian people see with their own eyes that the American occupation is stealing natural resources that they desperately need during these harsh conditions of winter and the global economic crisis," Al-Hassan said.

On the government level, officials also have denounced the losses caused by the U.S. occupation of oil fields in Syria.

In July, Farhan Jamil Abdullah, head of the state-run Syrian Oil Company, said that as a result of the U.S. sanctions and military presence in Syria, oil production by his company had decreased from 385,000 to 15,000 barrels per day, while gas production had gone down from 30 million to 10 million cubic meters per day. Abdullah added that most of the energy fields in Syria have gone out of government control as a result of the U.S. presence.

Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour said that the U.S. occupation had led to economic losses of about US$100 billion in Syria's energy sector.