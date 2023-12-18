Israeli Missile Attack Near Damascus Wounds 2 Syrian Soldiers

Meanwhile, Qatar presented new proposals to resume the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas to facilitate a ceasefire in Gaza.

On Sunday night, two soldiers were wounded by a renewed Israeli missile attack on military sites in the capital Damascus.

The attack was launched from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting some military sites in the countryside of Damascus, said a statement by the Syrian army, adding that the Syrian air defenses had intercepted the missiles, downing several of them.

Meanwhile, the war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that two unidentified individuals were killed because of the Israeli airstrikes on military sites near the residential area of Msaakin al-Dimas and in Qudsaya suburb, northwest of Damascus.

Additionally, Israeli missiles also targeted military positions housing forces associated with the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group near the Sayeda Zeinab area, south of Damascus, the Britain-based watchdog group added.

UPDATE: Syrian state media SANA reports Israeli airstrikes on a number of areas in the Damascus countryside, resulting in two soldiers injured and material damage. They say air defenses managed to shoot down some threats. pic.twitter.com/Lfiy0J3rH6 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) December 17, 2023

The attack is the latest in a string of Israeli targeting of military sites in Syria, particularly those suspected of housing pro-Iran militias, mainly the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

A high-level Qatari delegation has been discussing the proposals with Israeli officials in unannounced meetings held in Norway since Saturday.

Qatar is seeking to release three senior Israeli officers in exchange for the release of several Palestinian prisoners who are serving life imprisonment in Israeli prisons.