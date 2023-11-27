Venezuela Condemns Israeli Attack Against Damascus Airport

This new aggression constitutes "an obvious flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

On Monday, Venezuela condemned the attack on the Damascus airport in Syria, which was out of service after this Israeli missile launch on Sunday.

The Venezuelan government accused Israel of generating political and military tension in the Middle East with this new aggression, which constitutes "an obvious flagrant violation of international humanitarian law."

Furthermore, Venezuela held Israel responsible for the hostilities and war crimes unleashed against the Palestinian people, which have left over 13,000 dead and tens of thousands of civilians injured since October 7.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's administration accused Israel of launching an "air aggression" against this airport, an unnamed military source told news agency SANA.

BREAKING: Israel carries out a second airstrike on Damascus International Airport in one hour. pic.twitter.com/RuQ9DHokSN — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) November 26, 2023

Although the Syrian anti-aircraft defenses managed to shoot down most of the projectiles, those that did reach their target caused material damage and forced the suspension of air traffic at the capital's airfield.

On Wednesday, the Syrian authorities reported a launch of two Israeli missiles also against the outskirts of the capital, hours after another action that was only reported by local organizations.

Israel has intensified its operations against Syria since the outbreak of the Gaza war on October 7, launching more than twenty actions in a matter of weeks and leaving the airports in Damascus and Aleppo out of service on several occasions.