Israel Crossed All Red Lines, Says Syrian Foreign Minister

Since last October 7, Israel launched a war against the Gaza Strip that has claimed the lives of more than 11,400 Palestinians.

On Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mekdad denounced that the Israeli regime crossed all red lines with its ongoing crimes against Gaza.

"This racist Zionist entity violated all international and human rights agreements and conventions and committed all kinds of war crimes," the head of the Syrian diplomacy wrote on the X social network.

He also denounced that governments that boast of defending International Rights shamelessly support all crimes against humanity committed by "Zionist fascism" against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“The peoples who supported the right of the Palestinian people to return and establish their independent state in their land, or those who recently woke up to the impact of Israeli crimes, will not accept any more lies and deceptions from the United States and the Collective West,” Al- Mekdad affirmed.

Furthermore, he considered that the world today is gradually turning against European colonial history and against American support for “Israel.”

“The global conscience must be awakened much more when Israel deliberately kills, under immoral pretexts and with the support of the West, some twelve thousand Palestinians, more than half of them children,” the Syrian Foreign Minister said.

According to official data, since last October 7, Israel launched a war against the Gaza Strip that has claimed the lives of 11,451 Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, while 3,500 remain missing under the rubble.

This aggression also caused damage to 263 thousand homes, 253 schools and 71 mosques, while 397 members of health personnel died or were injured, and 51 journalists lost their lives while carrying out their informative work.