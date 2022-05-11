World Leaders Condemn Murder of Abu Akleh By Israeli Army

“Abu Akleh’s death is horrifying. She interviewed me in the West Bank on November 2021, and I left feeling extraordinary respect for her there,” U.S. ambassador to the U.N Thomas-Greenfield said.

On Wednesday, world leaders condemned and called for an independent and transparent investigation into the killing of US-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead by Israeli forces while reporting for the outlet Al Jazeera in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

“Abu Akleh’s death is horrifying. She interviewed me in the West Bank on November 2021, and I left feeling extraordinary respect for her there,” the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said.

Besides calling for a thorough probe, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that he was heartbroken by the murder, which he said was an affront to media freedom everywhere.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the killing of Abu Akleh as a heinous crime, saying the murder was part of the Israeli occupation’s policy of targeting journalists to hide the truth and that its public prosecutors will take the case to the International Criminal Court.

For decades Sherine Abu Aqleh has been a notable journalist on Al Jazeera reporting the Israeli war crimes against Palestinians. Today the Israeli occupation forces shot her in the head. They killed her. Will Israel be sanctioned? Boycotted? Isolated? Condemned? pic.twitter.com/YSuWi08Qop — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) May 11, 2022

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh coincided that this crime shows what lengths Israel is willing to go to prevent media from reporting the oppression of Palestinians.

“We call on international organizations and global media representatives to investigate the issue and make sure the Zionist regime is held responsible for this crime,” he said, adding that Israel’s offer to investigate lacks credibility.

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that his office heavily opposes violence against journalists. “We hope that such crimes are dealt with according to law and justice,” Zhao stressed.