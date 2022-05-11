Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Journalist on West Bank

Shireen Abu Akleh gave voice to the struggles of Palestinians over a career spanning nearly three decades.

Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday morning.

"Friends and colleagues described Abu Akleh as a brave and kind reporter with an infectious laugh who gave voice to the struggles of Palestinians over a career spanning nearly three decades," outlet Al Jazeera pointed out.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the reporter was shot by Israely troops while covering an Israeli military raid and died shortly after, adding that another Palestinian reporter was shot in the back during the raid.

The Israeli army, however, denied responsibility for the incident, saying that it was looking into the possibility that the journalists were hit by Palestinians.

“I chose journalism to be close to people. It might not be easy to change the reality but at least I could bring their voice to the world. I am Shireen Abu Akleh”. That sign off will forever be iconic. Rest in power and peace Shireen. pic.twitter.com/WKFjypywEa — Salem Barahmeh (@Barahmeh) May 11, 2022

"While Israeli officials are claiming that Abu Akleh was killed by Palestinian gunfire, journalist Ali Samudi that was next to her said to local media that the army opened fire towards them, and that there were no Palestinian gunmen near them," journalist Oren Ziv tweeted.

The 51-year-old journalist was covering Israeli army raids in Jenin city when she was killed. While carrying out her task, she was wearing a vest that clearly identified her as a journalist.

"Abu Akleh's body was carried out of the university coated in a Palestinian flag, after which she will be taken to the Istishari Hospital in Ramallah. An official funeral will be held for her tomorrow morning at the Palestinian presidency headquarters," Al Jazeera reported.