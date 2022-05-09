Syrian President Meets With Iranian Leader and President

The Syrian government said that the two sides discussed common topics and developments in the regional and international arenas.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held a meeting with Iranian leader Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei and Persian President Ebrahim Raisi as part of his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Syrian presidency said that the meeting between the leaders and the Iranian leader addressed the historic relations between Syria and Iran, "which are based on a long history of bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding of the issues and problems of the region and the challenges it faces".

The Syrian government also said that the two sides discussed common topics and developments in the regional and international arenas. Bashar al-Assad affirmed that "the course of events once again demonstrated the correctness of the visions and approach adopted by Syria and Iran, especially in the fight against terrorism".

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Imam Syed Ali Khamenei :

What is to prevent the Zionist entity from the rule of the region is the strategic relations between Iran and Syria, which must be continued and enhanced.#Iran #Syria pic.twitter.com/BbeDW51jSv — Latif Aliani (@BalochLatif5) May 8, 2022

The Syrian leader added that this confirms the importance of continuing cooperation in order not to allow the United States to rebuild the international terrorist system.

"The steadfastness of the Iranian nation in the principles and foundations laid down by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, which has continued through his determination, has paved the way for great triumphs of the great nation of Iran and the regional people, especially the people of Palestine," said President Al-Assad.

According to Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei "Syria today is not what it was before the war, although there was no destruction then, but Syria's respect and prestige are greater than before, and everyone sees this country as a power."