Sudan Voices Support for Palestinians' Legitimate Rights

Sudan stressed the need to enable the Palestinians to establish their independent state.

On Saturday, Sudan voiced support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in response to the developments in the Palestinian territories earlier on the day.

"Sudan renews its support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in their independent state and calls for commitment to the decisions of the international legitimacy and the protection of innocent civilians," the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said.

"The decline in international concern with the Palestinian issue, including the absence of progress relating to the two-state solution, has led to continued violence and tensions in the region," it pointed out.

Sudan stated that today's incidents confirmed that the absence of a solution to the prolonged conflict in the area would push the region into a new era of instability.

Israeli jets level the Palestine Tower, one of the largest buildings in Gaza.



The tower had more than 100 apartments, plus offices of media outlets.



A clear war crime. pic.twitter.com/QN8g0jZJFQ — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 7, 2023

The Sudanese ministry further expressed concern about the developments in Palestine, stressing the need to resolve the Palestinian issue in accordance with decisions of international legitimacy and to enable the Palestinians to establish their independent state.

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), launched a surprise attack on Israel, which included the firing of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of dozens of militants into the Israeli towns bordering Gaza.

In response, Israel launched tens of airstrikes against Hamas sites and residential buildings in Gaza. The fierce confrontation has led to hundreds of deaths on both sides.