Australians Protest in Favor of the Palestinian People

People carried Palestinian flags and banners with messages such as "Apartheid, Wrong in South Africa, Wrong in Palestine."

On Monday, Australians staged a rally in Sydney in support of the Palestinian people and against the bombing by the Israeli occupation forces.

“About 6pm on Monday, hundreds of people began gathering outside Sydney Town Hall before moving through the CBD towards the Opera House,” local media Nine News reported.

“People carried Palestinian flags, wearing black, white, red, and green, and carrying banners with messages such as ‘Apartheid, Wrong in South Africa, Wrong in Palestine’ and ‘Free Palestine’,” it added.

The march was called by the Palestine Action Group, which denounced that Israel declared war on Gaza in one of the worst years for the Palestinians due to apartheid and the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

⚡️Scenes from the Jabalia massacre in the northern Gaza Strip after a regime airstrike



Graphic: +18 pic.twitter.com/SbFE5M09QB — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 9, 2023

Heavily guarded by Australian security forces, citizens marched while chanting phrases such as "Israel is a terrorist state", "We say no to the occupation" and "Freedom for Palestine".

In front of the Opera House, which authorities had lit white and blue in solidarity with Israel, protesters called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to cut diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

Albanese, however, expressed his opposition to the pro-Palestine march, condemned the Hamas attack, and reaffirmed his support for Israel and its “right to defend itself.”

Meanwhile, Israel continued with indiscriminate military actions against the population of Gaza. Over the last two days, heavy Israeli bombing has left at least 493 Palestinians dead and almost 2,751 people injured in Gaza.