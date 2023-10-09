Israel Intensifies Attacks on South Lebanon

The Israeli military hit Lebanon with helicopters and intensified artillery shelling toward the area.

On Monday, Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of the Aita al-Shaab town in south Lebanon, the al-Jadeed local TV channel reported.

Al-Jadeed noted that citizens in the town fled their houses as the Israeli artillery shelling intensified in the afternoon.

It was also reported that intense reconnaissance flights were seen at low altitudes in southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said it hit southern Lebanon with helicopters and intensified artillery shelling toward the area, in response to militants crossing into Israel's territory and a mortar attack from southern Lebanon.

Several Batteries of Israeli M109A5 “Doher” 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzers with M548 “Alfa” Ammunition Support Vehicles are on the move tonight in Northern Israel towards the Border with Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/CD4vmiZjQx — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Chief of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) Aroldo Lazaro Saenz has contacted authorities from both sides, urging them to exercise restraint, the National News Agency reported.

The situation on the Lebanon-Israel border escalated over the past two days, with Lebanon-based armed group Hezbollah firing dozens of missiles toward Israel in support of the joint attacks launched by Gaza-based Palestinian armed groups starting Saturday morning.

On Monday, the Israeli military said that at least two militants were shot dead when they were crossing from Lebanon into Israel.