Israeli Bombing Kills 3 People in Lebanon

Three civilians were also injured in an air strike targeting the village of Aita al-Shaab.

On Monday, two Hezbollah fighters and a village mayor were killed and three people were injured by artillery shelling and air strikes that targeted the southwest village of Aitaroun.

Hussein Ali Mansour, 88, the mayor of the southeast village of Taybeh, was also killed after an Israeli shell hit his house, while eight people sitting next to him on the balcony of the house survived.

Three civilians were injured in an air strike targeting the village of Aita al-Shaab and its surroundings in the central sector of southern Lebanon.

Israeli drones and aircraft carried out nine air strikes on border villages in the western and eastern sectors, destroying five houses and causing damage to 17 others.

Four batches of missiles were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, which were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system.

Footage of the destruction inflicted in Aitaroun in Southern Lebanon after a heavy israeli artillery attack #StrikeForGaza | @Timesofgaza pic.twitter.com/3mXX8FBBBA — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance, the military wing of Hezbollah, said its fighters attacked several Israeli sites, including a gathering in the Israeli sites of Shtula, Al-Baghdadi, Hadab Al-Bustan, Al-Raheb, Pranit Barracks, and Zebdine, confirming casualties.

Israeli media later reported three soldiers were wounded on the border with Lebanon and were transported by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Since Oct. 8, the Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed increased tensions after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have so far killed 147 on the Lebanese side, including three journalists.