Occupied Palestinian Territories Strike Against War in Gaza

A coalition of human rights defenders called for an international strike to demand an end to Zionist attacks on the Palestinian people.

On Monday, businesses, schools, offices, and banks in East Jerusalem and the West Bank joined an international strike to reject the attacks by the Israeli occupation army against the Gaza Strip, which has already left over 18,000 Palestinian dead.

The empty streets and the padlocked gates of the tourist shops and cafes gave the Old City of Jerusalem a ghostly air, while the avenues on the city's east side dawned without the bustle and effervescence that characterizes them.

"We are all tired. We want this war to end. In Jerusalem many Palestinians have lost their jobs. They cannot pay for food or water," said Maged, the owner of a cafe near the Damascus Gate.

Hundreds of people marched in Ramallah chanting slogans against the Israeli massacres. They carried banners demanding an end to the forced displacement of Palestinians and brandished a plaque with the names of those killed in Gaza.

An injured Palestinian mother searches for her children after the huge israeli air strike on Deir Al Balah, in central Gaza | via @PalestineNW pic.twitter.com/NQyCa2kE38 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 11, 2023

On Sunday, a coalition of human rights defenders called for an international strike to demand an end to Zionist attacks on the Palestinian people.

“We hope that everyone will join the strike, which occurs in the context of a broad international movement that opposes the open genocide in Gaza, ethnic cleansing and colonial settlements in the West Bank,” said a statement from the National and Islamic Forces.

The protest movement calls to avoid shopping, not using bank accounts, staying home, and deactivating Facebook and Instagram accounts. However, the organizers ask to spread the hashtag #StrikeForGaza on the social network X.

Previously, the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire, demanded the unconditional release of all hostages, and requested humanitarian access to the Strip be guaranteed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the American president for the veto and for sending 14,000 artillery shells to Israel.