UN General Assembly to Convene Special Session on Gaza

Dennis Francis, the president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is set to convene an emergency special session on Gaza on Tuesday.

Egypt and Mauritania formally requested a meeting, citing the UNGA Resolution 377 "Uniting for Peace" in their letter to the UNGA president. The letter highlighted the urgency of holding such a meeting after a Security Council draft resolution on Gaza ceasefire was vetoed by the United States.

The "Uniting for Peace" resolution gives the Assembly power to take up matters of international peace and security when the Security Council is unable to act due to unanimity among its five permanent members who have the veto power.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza during a telephone conversation.

Photos showing the impact of the relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/GsGMQJC2kl — Scôtłäñdíŷå (@Jihane09876) December 11, 2023

"The discussion focused on the critical situation in the Palestine-Israel conflict zone, in particular, the disastrous humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," the Kremlin said.

Putin reaffirmed his principled position of rejecting and condemning terrorism in all its manifestations, deeming it essential to avoid such grave consequences for the civilian population while countering terrorist threats. Russia is ready to provide all possible assistance to alleviate the suffering of civilians and de-escalate the conflict, according to the Kremlin.

They also expressed mutual interest in further cooperation on the evacuation of Russian citizens and their families, as well as the release of Israelis held in Gaza. Putin and Netanyahu agreed to continue contacts, the Kremlin said.