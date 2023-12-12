Israeli Forces Storm Kamal Adwan Hospital in Northern Gaza

Israeli snipers have been continuously shooting toward its courtyards and into patients' rooms.

On Tuesday, Gaza's Health Ministry denounced that Israeli occupation forces stormed the only operational Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday after besieging and bombarding it for several days.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said that Israeli soldiers had ordered all men, including medical personnel, to gather in the hospital courtyard. He expressed concern about the possibility of the medical staff being arrested.

Al-Qedra called on the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Committee of the Red Cross to act immediately to save and protect the lives of those people in the hospital.

"For a few days now, Israeli snipers have taken over the buildings surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital and have been continuously shooting toward its courtyards and into patients' rooms," Al Mayadeen reported.

War crimes continue. Medical staff shot and killed inside Kamal Adwan Hospital by Israeli forces . https://t.co/vMY3DTVDVO… via @AJEnglish https://t.co/BBXiRMdbhR — Muhammad Umair Nasir ���� (@Muhamma98078169) December 12, 2023

"Israeli snipers are shooting at anyone who moves within the hospital complex. The Israeli occupation forces are gathering men in the hospital amid fears of arresting them," it added.

On Tuesday, the WHO denounced that medical personnel who participated in a mission to evacuate patients in Gaza were detained and mistreated at Israeli military checkpoints.

Over the weekend, a WHO-led humanitarian mission managed to bring surgical supplies to treat 1,500 patients to Al Ahli Hospital. On their way back south, however, members of the Palestinian Red Crescent were threatened with weapons and separated from the group by Israeli soldiers.

One of them was released shortly after, but the other was not, forcing the mission to continue for the sake of the 19 seriously ill patients they were transferring to southern Gaza.