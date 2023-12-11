Israeli Troops Continue to Advance Into Southern Gaza

"Israel's repeated declarations of aiming to eliminate resistance are mere rhetoric... it will not succeed on the ground," Al-Qassam spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Israeli forces continued to push into Khan Younis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, where thousands of people were taking refuge after fleeing the deadly bombardments in other parts of the enclave.

Ground, aerial and naval forces struck more than 250 locations in Gaza over the past day. Israel continued to intensify its firepower in Gaza, including the deployment of artillery into the densely populated 365 square km enclave.

"For the first time since the beginning of ground operations, the Artillery Corps is operating inside the Gaza Strip," the Israeli occupation army said.

In a video statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "dozens" of Hamas fighters have surrendered in recent days. He urged other militants to follow suit. "It is over. Don't die for Sinwar... Surrender -- now," he said.

Another war crime ��

israel just bombed a house full of children in Gaza, and a lot of children have been wounded and killed#GazaHolocaust #GazaGenocide #CeasefireNOW #Strike_for_Gaza pic.twitter.com/PoiBAC2aFr — Mariam from Gaza ���� (@KufiyyaPS) December 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam, the armed wing of Hamas, said "Israel's repeated declarations of aiming to eliminate resistance are mere rhetoric... it will not succeed on the ground."

He said that since the resumption of hostilities ten days ago after a temporary humanitarian ceasefire, Al-Qassam fighters have completely or partially destroyed 180 Israeli military vehicles, including armored carriers, tanks, and bulldozers.

He also announced carrying out multiple operations that "resulted in a significant number of casualties and injuries within the ranks of the Israeli occupation."

On Sunday, the Hamas-run health ministry said that the death toll from the Israeli attack in Gaza had risen to at least 17,997, and the injuries to 49,500.

The Israeli soldiers killed in the ground offensive in Gaza reached 97 and another 559 have been wounded, according to the figures released by the Israeli occupation army.