Palestine: Prime Minister Demands Sanctions Against Israel

"We must hold Washington responsible as part of the attack on the Palestinians in the occupied territories," the politician said.

On Sunday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh demanded international sanctions against Israel for its aggression against the Gaza Strip, where more than 17,000 people have been killed since October 7.

Speaking at the Doha forum in the Qatari capital, Shtayyeh denounced the Israeli army’s violations in the coastal enclave, including the killing of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure, including mosques and churches and schools.

According to official reports, the Qatari prime minister warned that the Gaza war risks radicalising an entire generation in the Middle East and that the prospect of another truce agreement between Israel and Hamas was diminishing despite Doha's efforts.

“Our efforts as the state of Qatar along with our partners are continuing. We are not going to give up,” he said, adding that the continuation of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza was just “narrowing this window” for them.

For the second consecutive day, the Palestinian head of government criticized the U.S. veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cessation of fighting there, the official Wafa news agency reported.

Furthermore, Shtayyeh pointed out that the population of the Strip is not only killed, but also suffers from hunger and disease due to the lack of food and medicine, caused by the blockade imposed by the neighboring nation.

“Israel is responsible, as the occupying power, for providing electricity, water, food and medicine to Gaza,” he said.