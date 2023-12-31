Israeli Army Attacks Again South Lebanon

In recent days there have also been several air strikes in Syria under the responsibility of the Zionist army.

The Israeli occupation army carried out air strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday under the pretext of intensifying fire responses by the Lebanese resistance Hezbollah.

In recent days there have also been several air strikes in Syria under the responsibility of the Zionist occupation army, which is believed to be part of Israel’s efforts to prevent Iran from supplying arms to Hezbollah amid ongoing skirmishes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that military action against Hezbollah is needed to restore what Tel Aviv calls security in the north of its territory.

In response, Hezbollah Command warned that tranquillity will only return if Israel ends its siege against the Gaza Strip, where its actions have killed more than 22,000 Palestinians, a third of them children. According to the Zionist army, targets in the village of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon included military buildings and other infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese group.

תשתיות טרור, עמדות ומבנים צבאיים; צה"ל תקף הבוקר במרחב רמיה בדרום לבנון:



מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו הבוקר מספר תשתיות טרור ומבנים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב הכפר רמיה שבדרום לבנון >> pic.twitter.com/STYEeTn8Cz — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) December 31, 2023

The post reads: Fighter jets of the Air Force attacked a number of terrorist infrastructures and military buildings of the organization Hezbollah this morning in the area of ​​the village of Ramiya in southern Lebanon

Earlier Sunday, Hezbollah claimed at least three attacks against Zionist army positions on the Lebanese border. The night before, Zionist attacks also reached alleged Hezbollah positions in Aamra and Khiam, near the Israeli border.

The border between Israel and Lebanon has been shaken by an escalation of exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since 7 October.

Naim Qassem, said Israel was putting forward proposals and "trying to show that it has options" to help return displaced Israeli residents and drive Hezbollah out of the border area.

"Israel is not in a position to impose its options," Qassem said in a speech, warning that Israel "must first stop the war in Gaza to stop the war in Lebanon. The continued shelling of civilians in Lebanon means that the response will be stronger and proportional to the Israeli aggression," Qassem added.