Death Toll from Gaza Genocide Exceeds 29,000: Euro-Med Monitor

From October 7 to December 27, Israeli occupation forces have murdered 29,124 Palestinians, of whom 11,422 were children, and 5,822 were women. Israeli soldiers also injured 56,122 people and murdered 101 journalists.

The figures on the genocide in Gaza were collected by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med), a Switzerland-based independent NGO.

The catastrophe in this Palestinian territory is also accompanied by multimillion-dollar damages caused by the destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and other infrastructure.

"At least 65,600 housing units have been completely destroyed by the ongoing Israeli attacks, while 177,200 others have been partially damaged," Euro-Med pointed out.

"Another 305 schools,1,541 industrial facilities and 135 health facilities, including 23 hospitals, 56 clinics, 55 ambulances were targeted."

The worst is happening now : famine and diseases.

"Israel has deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure in Gaza in order to cause as many casualties, material losses, and destruction as possible as a form of retaliation and collective punishment," the humanitarian organization added.

The figures, however, are likely to increase until 2023's last day. Only between Dec. 28 and 29, in less than 24 hours, the Zionist army killed 190 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women, children, and the elderly. Palestinian authorities also counted 312 people injured.

On Friday morning, Israeli occupation forces attacked various areas of Gaza by land, sea, and air, indiscriminately destroying civilian homes.

The Israeli army continues to bomb large areas of the governorate of Jan Yunis on Friday, the WAFA news agency reported. Dozens of people died from airstrikes in the city of Rafah, where a significant portion of the 1.9 million Gazan internally displaced people are concentrated.

“Today or tomorrow will be the last day of burial in the cemetery.”



Deir al-Balah cemetery in Gaza is running out of burial spaces. Workers in the cemetery said that it’s almost full and closing to more burials.



Thousands of Palestinians have arrived in Rafah in recent days, following the escalation of Israeli attacks in Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in the southern territory.

Rafah has now become the most populated area in Gaza, with over 12,000 inhabitants per square kilometer, said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Meanwhile, Israel acknowledged that its forces are deepening their advance in Khan Younis and are operating for the first time in the Khuza'a area on the eastern outskirts of the city. Zionist troops have also been harassing residents of the Deir al-Balah governorate.

Over the last 24 hours, 14 people also died in attacks on the Al Maghazi refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, where Israeli occupation forces used helicopters to strafe citizens' homes.

According to estimates by UN agencies, in this area there are about 90,000 people and about 61,000 Palestinians who were displaced from northern Gaza.