Egypt for Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Concerned Parties Responses

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, a major Palestinian faction allied with Hamas, sent a delegation to Cairo on Sunday for talks with Egyptian officials on the situation in Gaza, local media report.

On Thursday, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) said that Egypt has put forth a framework of proposed steps toward ending the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip to relevant parties.

Diaa Rashwan, chairman of the SIS, said in a statement that the framework, which includes "three successive and linked stages, ending with a ceasefire," was drafted after Egypt listened to the views of "all parties concerned with it."

Egypt, upon receiving responses from the parties, would announce the proposal in detail, he said.

This came after leaders of Egypt and Israel's arch-foe Iran held a phone conversation on the Gaza crisis, and a talk between Hamas representatives and the Egyptian side last week over reaching another truce in Gaza and a hostage swap.

Israel has been waging a large-scale military campaign in the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 in retaliation for a Hamas surprise attack that killed about 1,200 people in Israel.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's attacks on Gaza reached 21,320, with 55,603 injured, said the Gaza Health Ministry on Thursday.

Israel and Hamas reached a seven-day ceasefire brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States from Nov. 24 to 30, after which Israel resumed its siege and bombardment of the Palestinian enclave. The truce deal also included a swap of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel for some Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.