Iraq Congratulates Pedro Sanchez's Courageous Position on Gaza

The Iraqi PM and the Spanish leader signed a declaration characterizing the situation in Gaza as "unbearable."

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohamed Shia al Sudani, expressed gratitude to the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez, for his courageous stance in urging Israel to respect international law to prevent suffering to the population of Gaza.

During a meeting in Baghdad, Sanchez and Al Sudani discussed the situation and prospects of the conflict in the Middle East.

At the conclusion of their meeting, they issued a joint statement in which Sanchez emphasized the rejection of civilian deaths in Gaza, especially among children and women.

The Spanish President condemned the humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli offensive, called for an end to hostilities, and demanded a permanent ceasefire.

81 days of #Gaza_Genocide, and the forms of death in #Gaza varied:



Death by bombing

Death by execution or severe injury

Starvation or thirst

Dying of cold

Dying out of fear

Death during childbirth

Death during amputation or operations performed without anesthesia#GazaMassacare pic.twitter.com/8J8vsdrfSf — Raghad Karasneh (@raghad_karasneh) December 26, 2023

Sanchez stated that the international community and the parties in conflict should focus their efforts on establishing a serious and credible political process that leads to the effective realization of the two-state solution.

Sources from the Spanish government indicated that Iraqi authorities might be willing to progress in recognizing Israel as a state, which has not occurred thus far.

Sanchez and Al Sudani signed a joint declaration characterizing the situation in Gaza as "unbearable" and supporting the United Nations Security Council resolution of December 22, which urges the creation of conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.