Almost 22 000 Killed in Gaza Since October 7

The Palestinian health ministry announced on Saturday that Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have claimed 21,672 lives since the start of the war on October 7.

In the last 24 hours, 165 people died and 250 were injured, according to the same source. He specified that 56,165 people have been injured since October 7. During the last 24 hours, the occupier committed 14 massacres.

He added that thousands remain missing while 70 percent of the victims are children and women, according to Palestinian and international estimates. The Ministry also explained that attacks by the occupant on the health system resulted in the death of 312 staff, the withdrawal of 23 hospitals and 53 health centres, and the destruction of 104 ambulances

Israeli forces have detained thousands of Gazans during their ground offensive, and according to the ministry, 99 health workers are still among those detained. Health officials reported that the detainees have been subjected to "cruel physical and psychological torture, hunger, thirst, sleep deprivation and continuous interrogations in conditions of extreme cold".

On the 85th day of its war against Gaza, Israel intensified its bombardment of the coastal region from the sea, targeting Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis in central and southern Gaza, respectively.

Today the Supreme Sports Council of the Gaza Strip assured that the Israeli Army killed hundreds of athletes and sports figures throughout its military offensive on Gaza, and destroyed dozens of stadiums.

On the other hand, Palestinian journalist Jaber Abu Hadros died early this Saturday, along with six members of his family, during Israeli bombings that hit his home in the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.